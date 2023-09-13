Al Haouz Earthquake: Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity Starts Installing Accommodation Tents for Affected Populations

Initiated in close coordination and partnership with the services of the Ministry of the Interior, the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), the Royal Gendarmerie, civil protection and local authorities, this operation, which aims to meet one of the urgent needs of the population in these difficult circumstances, has been highly praised by the beneficiaries whose homes have been destroyed or have suffered cracks.

This operation, which began in douar Tighnarine, will be extended to other affected regions in the provinces of Al Haouz and Chichaoua, said Abderrahman Saber, head of the project development division at the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity, in a statement to MAP. He noted that this initiative would continue at an accelerated pace to help the families affected.

Highlighting the mobilization of provincial authorities, FAR, the Gendarmerie Royale, civil protection, civil society associations and benefactors to provide aid to the affected populations, he indicated that foodstuffs, beds and blankets would be distributed on an ongoing basis to mitigate the repercussions of the earthquake on the local population.

In similar statements, the inhabitants of douar Tighnarine expressed their satisfaction at HM the King's concern for all citizens in all circumstances, praising the efforts made by the various authorities, pursuant to the High Royal Instructions, to alleviate their suffering and provide them with relief and assistance.

They also expressed their satisfaction at the speed with which the Mohammed V Foundation had initiated this operation, given the urgent need to provide shelter to protect people from the unstable weather conditions in this mountainous area.

MAP: 13 September 2023