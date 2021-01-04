Ambassador: US Decision 'Historic Turning Point' in Process of Resolving Artificial Conflict over Moroccan Sahara

The US decision to recognize Morocco's full sovereignty over its Sahara is "a historic turning point" in the process of resolving this artificial regional conflict, said Morocco's ambassador to Chile, Kenza Elghali.

The US decision, which "constitutes a historic turning point in the process of resolving the conflict over the Sahara, is the outcome of long-term work and is part of the continuing support of the United States for the Moroccan autonomy initiative as a realistic, serious and credible solution to the Moroccan Sahara issue," Elghali said in an interview with daily "Cambio 21".

This support is likely to accelerate the process of resolving this conflict that has lasted too long, she added. This historic decision crowns the efforts of Moroccan diplomacy, under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Elghali added. The recognition of the Moroccanness of the Sahara by Washington strengthens peace and development in the region and consecrates Morocco's position as a leading country at the regional and African level, the diplomat explained.

According to Elghali, this decision is of great importance as it comes from the first power in the world, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and a leading country in establishing the guidelines of international law.

This "constructive position" also reinforces the dynamic of consecration of the Moroccanness of the Sahara, she said. The diplomat also highlighted the substantial international support for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom, as demonstrated by the opening of several consular representations in Morocco's Southern Provinces.

85% of UN member countries support the serious efforts made by Morocco to reach a final solution to this artificial conflict, she underscored.

Morocco is a strategic ally of the United States outside NATO and the only African country bound by a free trade agreement with this country, the Moroccan diplomat added.

In the same context, Elghali outlined the important investments and major development projects launched by Morocco in the Sahara, making the Southern Provinces a real hub of economic development at the continental level.

On the resumption of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom and Israel, the diplomat said that the two countries had agreed to strengthen cooperation in many areas such as trade, technology, civil aviation, agriculture, energy and communications.

Elghali also pointed out that the Kingdom's constitution recognizes the Hebrew tributary as one of the components of Moroccan identity.

HM the King, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, an offshoot of the Islamic Cooperation Organization, ensures the preservation of the special character of the holy city of Al-Quds and the protection of Al-Aqsa Mosque, she added.

Morocco's position regarding the conflict in the region is based on the two-state solution and negotiation between Palestinians and Israelis as the only way to achieve a peaceful solution, she concluded.

MAP 02 January 2021