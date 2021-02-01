American Recognition of Morocco's Sovereignty over Sahara, Important Turning Point (Italian Magazine)

The American recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the Sahara marked an important turning point which is part of the continuity of the positions of support in this issue by the United States, notably to the initiative of autonomy proposed by the Kingdom, writes Italian magazine Insideover.

"The United States affirms - according to the document by the White House - as declared by the previous administrations, its support for the autonomy proposal by Morocco as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the territory of Sahara", recalls the Italian magazine.

Therefore, "to date, the United States recognizes the Moroccan sovereignty over the entire territory of the Sahara and reaffirms its support for Morocco's proposal for a serious, credible and realistic solution as the sole basis for a just and lasting settlement for this dispute", says the author of the article, Mauro Indelicato.

"This is fundamentally a continuity with the line taken by the United States and which, both under the Republican and Democrat administration, has always officially supported the autonomy plan presented by Morocco", notes the publication, which recalls that the Kingdom was the first nation to recognize the North American country in 1777.

The magazine, which provides a historical overview of this regional dispute, a residue of the Cold War, recalls that the Moroccan autonomy proposal "has received, over the years, growing international recognition".

MAP 30 January 2021