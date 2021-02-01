Anti-Covid-19 Vaccination: HM the King Sets Example (Gabonese Website)

HM King Mohammed VI set an example, on Thursday, by receiving the first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine, writes the news website +Gabonmediatime+.

This exemplary gesture of the Sovereign marked the launch of the national vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 virus in Morocco, underlines the information site, specifying that it is a free of charge operation which aims to reduce and then eliminate the cases of contamination and death due to the epidemic, and contain the spread of the virus in the Kingdom.

It recalls that, on the instruction of HM the King, over 30 million citizens and residents aged 17 and over would be vaccinated.

This national campaign will take place gradually and in phases, it says, recalling that the operation of distributing the first doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine to the various regions of the Kingdom began in Casablanca on Monday, January 25.

Morocco received, on Friday, January 22, a first batch of the British vaccine AstraZeneca, manufactured in India. On Wednesday, January 27, it received the first shipment of the SinoPharm vaccine from China.

MAP 29 January 2021