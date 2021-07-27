Anti-Covid Fight: Latest Preventive Measures By Government will Yield Results within Two Weeks (Official)

The recent preventive measures announced by the government to fight the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) will yield results in two weeks, said the coordinator of the National Center for Public Health Emergency Operations at the Ministry of Health Mouad Mrabet, stressing that the national health system is still resilient in the face of the current epidemiological relapse.

Mrabet, who was the guest, on Monday, of the morning show by Moroccan Radio Channel (RIM RADIO), said that the government will be called upon to take stricter measures if the situation continues to worsen due to the non-compliance by citizens with preventive measures, noting that Morocco is facing a new wave of the spread of SARS-CoV-2, which is in its fifth week.

The official warned that the rapid spread of the virus could jeopardize all progress made by Morocco in the fight against the pandemic, explaining that the daily number of cases now stands at 4,000 with more than 100 new cases per day in intensive care, while the number of deaths reaches 20 cases daily.

Among the important indicators of this relapse is the resurgence of critical cases, particularly in Casablanca and Marrakech, he noted, calling on citizens to continue their full commitment and strict compliance with all the preventive measures announced, including social distancing, general hygiene rules and the correct wearing of face masks.

Regarding the vaccination campaign, Mrabet said that it is continuing at a steady pace, especially after the decision of the Ministry of Health to keep the vaccination centers open until 8 p.m., 7 days a week, calling on citizens to respect the vaccination dates and to discard false information on social networks and aimed at questioning the effectiveness of the vaccines.

He explained that the barrier measures are a set of individual or collective measures that slow the spread of the virus, namely the correct wearing of face masks, the washing of hands with soap and water, the use of alcohol-based disinfectants and respect for social distancing.

Mrabet urged citizens with certain symptoms such as fever, cough, fatigue and muscle pain, among others, to refrain from going to work to avoid contaminating colleagues, to respect individual confinement and to go to the nearest health center to undergo the necessary checkups.

MAP 26 July 2021