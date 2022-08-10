Arab Group at UN Commends Sustained Efforts of HM the King in Support of Palestinian Cause

The Arab Group at the United Nations hailed, Monday, the sustained efforts of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, in favor of the Palestinian issue.



The statement was made by Ambassador Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud, Jordan's Permanent Representative to the UN, who chairs the Arab Group for the month of August, during a Security Council meeting devoted to the latest events in the Gaza Strip.



The Jordanian ambassador said that the recent escalation in Gaza reflects a situation that cannot continue, namely the absence of the two-state solution as the only way to establish an independent, sovereign and geographically connected Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



This solution is the only way to resolve the conflict and achieve a just and comprehensive peace, he stressed, noting that "peace will not be achieved by undermining the two-state solution through continued settlements, confiscation of land and expulsion of Palestinians from their homes".



"Peace and security for all requires a return to serious and effective negotiations to achieve a two-state solution, which embodies the independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Security Council and the Arab Peace Initiative," said the Jordanian diplomat.

MAP 09 August 2022