Arab Parliament Commends HM the King's Decision to Send Emergency Aid to Palestinian People

The Arab Parliament highly praised the decision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, to send emergency humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, following the Israeli aggressions against the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Arab Parliament welcomed, in a statement issued on Sunday, the honorable stances taken by a number of countries, including Morocco, to support the Palestinian brothers and relieve the wounded following the barbaric Israeli aggression, warning against the dangers of deteriorating the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The institution also called for an end to the Israeli attacks on the Palestinian territories and to spare the peoples of the region from further escalation.

In addition, the Arab Parliament stressed the importance of strengthening Arab solidarity to support Palestine in the face of the occupation, denouncing the continued Israeli escalation against the Palestinian people, which has cost the lives of dozens of innocent people and children.

It urged all Arab and Islamic countries to "unite at this critical moment to face the Israeli aggression and make every effort to help the Palestinian people and mobilize the necessary humanitarian and medical aid to help the wounded Palestinians".

The institution also called on the Security Council and the UN to assume their responsibility for the tragic situation in the Palestinian territories and to put pressure on Israel, as the occupying power, to stop the massacres against the unarmed Palestinian people.

MAP 17 mai 2021