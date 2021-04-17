Arrival in Beirut of First Batch of Food Aid Sent Upon High Royal Instructions to Lebanese Armed Forces and People

The first batch of food aid sent upon the high instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), to the armed forces and people of Lebanon arrived on Saturday morning aboard two Moroccan military airplanes that landed at Beirut military airport.

The aid was handed over in the presence of the Moroccan ambassador to Lebanon, M'Hammed Grine, members of the embassy and a representative of the Lebanese Army Commander.

Food aid delivery will continue on Sunday.

A total of 90 tonnes of basic food products will be carried aboard eight military planes.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), had kindly given his approval to send a personal royal donation in the form of food aid to the Lebanese armed forces and the brotherly Lebanese people.

This Royal decision takes place following a request made by the Lebanese side and is part of solidarity with this sister country, in order to enable it to face the economic challenges and repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

MAP 17 avril 2021