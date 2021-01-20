AU Permanent Representatives Committee Holds 41st Ordinary Session with Participation of Morocco

The 41st Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) of the African Union (AU) kicked off Wednesday through videoconference with the participation of Morocco.

The Ambassador, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Morocco to the AU and UNECA, Mohamed Arrouchi, leads the Moroccan delegation to this two-day session.

The meeting will consider draft agenda and draft decisions of the 38th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and agenda of the 34th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly, scheduled to take place 3 - 4 and 6 - 7 February 2021 respectively.

The session will also discuss the activities of the PRC Sub-Committees and Reports of the Specialized Technical Committees (STCs) held in the year 2020.

MAP 20 January 2021