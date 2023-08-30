AU PSC: Morocco Supports Multidimensional Approach to Counter Terrorism in Africa

Morocco stressed, during a meeting of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) held in Bujumbura, Burundi, the urgency of adopting a multidimensional approach to effectively combat the terrorist threat in Africa.

At the 3rd consultative meeting between the AU PSC and the deliberative bodies of the Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms (RECs/RMs) held on Monday and Tuesday, Morocco recognized the urgent need to adopt a multidimensional, holistic and integrated approach to effectively combat the terrorist threat affecting several African countries.

During the debate on the resurgence of terrorism and violent extremism in Africa, the Moroccan delegation stressed that the presence of terrorist groups and their allies across Africa has resulted in significant human and material damage, as well as massive displacement of the civilian population across borders, posing a major security challenge for African countries.

The meeting was an opportunity for the Moroccan delegation to highlight Morocco's pioneering role in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, and its efforts to better identify, analyze and prevent terrorist threats, particularly in Africa, thus giving concrete expression to joint African action against the terrorist threat.

Faced with the danger that terrorism represents for African countries, Morocco has recognized the urgent importance of adopting a multidimensional, comprehensive and holistic approach, based on the nexus of peace, security and development, to counter these dangerous links and promote an effective and integrated response that addresses the basic concerns of African citizens in order to achieve human development objectives, promote peace, security and stability, and support regional economic integration based on the win-win principle.

MAP: 30 August 2023