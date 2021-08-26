Bahrain Calls for Settlement of Disputes Between Morocco and Algeria in Accordance with Content of HM the King's Speech

The Kingdom of Bahrain has called for the settlement of disputes between Morocco and Algeria through fraternal dialogue, in accordance with the content of the speech of HM King Mohammed VI, on the occasion of the Throne Day.



In a statement released on Wednesday, the Bahraini Foreign Ministry stressed that Manama is attached to the solidity of Arab relations and their strengthening, emphasizing the need to resolve the contentious issues between Morocco and Algeria through the fraternal dialogue, in accordance with the content of the speech of HM King Mohammed VI.



The ministry called for "the opening of a new page in Moroccan-Algerian relations, so as to strengthen and foster relations between the brothers, at the service of the interests of the two countries and brotherly peoples and at the service of the security and stability of the region".



It also regretted the decision to sever diplomatic relations between the two countries.



Algeria had announced, unilaterally on Tuesday, the cutting of diplomatic relations with Morocco.

MAP 26 August 2021