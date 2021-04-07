Ban on Night-Time Movement during Ramadan Aims to Avoid Second Wave of Community Transmission - Official

The government's decision to ban night-time movement nationwide during the month of Ramadan aims to avoid a second wave of community transmission, said Wednesday Coordinator of the National Center for Public Health Emergency Operations at the Ministry of Health, Mouad Mrabet.

The increase in the number of cases in some regions in recent weeks has prompted the government to restrict night-time movement during the month of Ramadan, Mrabet told MAP, following the government's decision to ban night-time movement from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am, starting from the 1st day of the holy month.

Similarly, family gatherings and behaviors of citizens during this holy month can worsen the epidemiological situation and even trigger a second wave of community transmission, he warned.

This government's decision is none other than an extension of the precautionary measures adopted on January 13 to fight the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), Mrabet said.

This decision comes on the basis of the recommendations of the Scientific and Technical Commission, the official added.

MAP 07 avril 2021