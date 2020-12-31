Bayt Mal Al-Quds Acharif Agency: Social Sector Accounts for 75% of Projects Completed in 2020

The social sector accounted for 75% of the total projects and programs carried out in 2020 by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Acharif Agency, with a cost of 1.441 million dollars out of a total exceeding 1.921 million dollars.

In its annual report, the Agency notes that the programs implemented within the framework of social assistance include the decent living program, sponsorship of Maqdessi orphans, food parcels (Covid-19 pandemic) and the food basket of Ramadan.

"12% of the total projects carried out this year were devoted to the culture sector and the protection of urban cultural heritage (about $241,210), while the percentage allocated to the health and education sectors reached 8% (over $150,000) and 5% ($88,600) respectively," shows the report.

These projects aim to protect the city of Al-Quds and support its inhabitants, within the framework of the Agency's competencies and mandate.

Highlighting the limited funding in recent years, the report notes that the agency pays special attention to supporting the education sector through granting scholarships to students of universities, schools and higher institutes in Palestine, as well as to Maqdessi students wishing to continue their studies in Morocco.

This year, the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Acharif Agency has granted 20 new scholarships to students of Al-Quds University.

According to the report, the agency is working to foster the housing sector and to renovate and protect historic real estate. In 2020, it has been working on the program of renewable loans to renovate the homes of needy Maqdessi families, with an amount of 5.3 million dollars.

As for the management of the Covid-19 pandemic in Al-Quds, the Agency has developed an emergency plan with a budget of 250,000 dollars to support priority sectors, namely health, education and assistance to needy families during the period of containment.

The Agency's achievements for the year 2020 include the launch of a guidance and support E-platform for Al-Quds associations and organizations to submit project applications, According to the report. This year 10 projects were submitted by different Maqdessi organizations, the report said.

As part of promoting communication with Maqdessi organizations, the Agency held several remote activities, including a consultative meeting in June with organizations and associations in Al-Quds on the new model for developing partnerships in the holy city, through the E-platform.

The report focuses on the economic, social, educational, cultural and health situation in the city of Al-Quds in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. It also reviews the Agency's action in Al-Quds for the year 2020 and the prospects for future action in 2021.

MAP 30 December 2020