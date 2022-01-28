Benslimane Industrial Unit to Make Morocco Continental, International Hub for Manufacture of Vaccines, Biotechnology Products (Expert)

The project of the manufacturing unit of anti-Covid and other vaccines in Morocco, whose launching ceremony was chaired, Thursday in Benslimane, by HM King Mohammed VI, will make the Kingdom a continental and international hub for the manufacturing of vaccines and biotechnological products, said the international expert in industrial biotechnology and currently vice-president of Samsung Biologics, Samir Machour.

This new industrial unit will be one of the largest platforms at the international level in terms of syringing and manufacturing of biotechnology products, said Machour in a statement to the press on the sidelines of the launching ceremony of this important large-scale project, adding that it will allow the Kingdom to manufacture 900 million units of vaccines over the next five years, i.e. between two and three billion doses of vaccines and biotechnology products.

He also said that this project will allow Morocco to achieve autonomy in the production of vaccines and to be able to conduct research in the field of vaccine development and biotechnology products.

This project, which has an international dimension, will allow the Kingdom to achieve a global vaccine and health sovereignty, making Morocco an industrial force in this area and this, in accordance with the enlightened vision of the Sovereign, he added.

MAP 27 January 2022