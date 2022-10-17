Berlin: Morocco Takes Part in World Health Summit

The World Health Summit, to be held this year under the theme "making the choice for health", kicked off, Sunday in Berlin, with the participation of Morocco.



A delegation from the Ministry of Health, led by its Secretary General, Abdelkrim Meziane Belfkih, represents the Kingdom at this global event, co-sponsored by Germany, France and the World Health Organization (WHO).



The summit, which will bring together heads of state and government, ministers, scientists, and representatives of the private sector and civil society, aims to strengthen collaboration and open dialogue guided by science and to foster global health as a key political issue.



The event, which takes place from October 16-18, is also meant to encourage debate on global health in the spirit of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 17 "Partnerships for the Goals".



MAP 16 October 2022