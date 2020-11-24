Bulgaria Welcomes Restoration of Free Civil and Commercial Movement in El Guergarate

Bulgaria hailed the restoration of free civil and commercial movement in the region of El Guergarate.

Bulgaria is well aware of the importance of restoring civil and commercial traffic in the region of El Guergarate, underlined a statement from the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, affirming that "the stability of the region is of great importance for the security of the European Union''.

Bulgaria also reiterated its support for a peaceful, realistic, pragmatic and durable solution to the regional dispute over the Sahara, under the UN aegis and based on compromise.

MAP 24 November 2020