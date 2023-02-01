C6th International Halieutis Fair Kicks Off in Agadir

The sixth edition of the International Halieutis Fair kicked off Wednesday in Agadir, in the presence of Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.

The opening ceremony of this event, placed under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI, was also attended by Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, Mohammed Sadiki and 32 delegations from different countries including 13 ministers from African countries.

This 6th edition is held from 1 to 5 February at the exhibition center in the city of Agadir under the theme: "Sustainable fisheries and aquaculture: levers for an inclusive and efficient Blue Economy" with Spain as guest of honor.

Organized by the Association of Halieutis Fair on an area of over 16,000 m2, this event, which brings together 337 exhibitors among operators in the sector of fisheries, seafood processing and aquaculture, aims to attract over 50,000 visitors.

The fair is an opportunity for visitors, professionals, investors and the general public, to discover the trades, activities and services related to the sectors of marine fisheries and aquaculture.

It focuses on innovative technologies which create high added value for a valuation and sustainable development of these sectors as a structuring component of the blue economy.

MAP: 01 February 2023