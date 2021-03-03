Canadian Figures Call on Joe Biden To Support American Decision Recognizing Moroccanness of Sahara

Several Canadian personalities have called on US President Joe Biden to support his country's decision to recognize Morocco's full sovereignty over its Sahara and to work to end the sufferings of Populations held captive in the Tindouf camps, underlined the Think tank Polisens in Ottawa.

"The decision to recognize the sovereignty of Morocco over its Saharan provinces taken by your great nation is another gravitational wave which will resonate for millennia", indicated the Think tank in a letter addressed to the American president and signed by political figures and actors of civil society in Canada.

The signatories assure that this recognition is the culmination not of a few years, or of a few decades, but of 300 years which made such an act of friendship a natural act.

"The artificial conflict over the Moroccan provinces of the Sahara has lasted too long and undermined the freedom and human dignity of thousands of populations help captive in the camps of shame in Tindouf on Algerian territory", they added, noting the urgency of putting an end to this humanitarian ordeal.

"In the name of the values ​​of your great nation and in the name of the long-standing friendship between the United States and Morocco, we invite you to exercise your influence to put an end to the hellish conditions in which the Sahrawi population live on the Algerian territory", pleaded the signatories of the letter.

They assured that this is not just a matter of sovereignty for Morocco, but a question of historical, geographical, political, religious and civilizational legitimacy, the proofs are numerous and cannot be reversed by fallacious and indefensible allegations.

In this regard, they recalled that more than 160 countries do not recognize the Polisario. In addition, the decision of the International Court of October 1975 concluded that links have always existed between the Kingdom and its southern territories, the Moroccan Sahara.

In addition, the autonomy proposal that the Kingdom presented in 2007 is widely applauded by all UN resolutions which describe it as credible and serious, they said.

"If the resolution of the conflict is at an impasse, it is because Algeria is opposed to it by holding the Moroccans hostage in camps on its territory and by refusing to assume its responsibility in the conflict that it created", affirmed the signatories.

They deplored the fact that the fate of the Moroccans in captivity has been ignored, because "they represent only a fraction in the grim calculations of those who profit from the status quo, Algeria".

The same country, they added, which is responsible for this state of limbo, has not allowed the UN to carry out a census of Moroccans held captive on its territory for fear that they will discover the truth, namely that these camps are infested with terrorists.

Morocco has called on several occasions to let these Moroccans decide by giving them the choice to join their motherland and allow them to access the Moroccan territory, a call that has always been rejected by Algeria, said Polisens.

The region is subject to immense security threats, the Polisario having been accused of having links with terrorist groups in the sub-Saharan region, it warned, assuring that "it is now clear that the Polisario is not an entity representing a cause, but rather a tool cynically used by Algiers”.

In the meantime, Morocco has ensured that the population of the Moroccan Sahara is duly represented and has set up the necessary bodies for this purpose, including the Regional Commission of the National Human Rights Council which fulfils its duties in complete freedom, while ensuring that the population of the southern region benefits fully from its resources.

The authors of the letter further indicated that the application by the United States of the 2008 law on the prevention of child soldiers is an essential tool to inquire into the fate of the 8,000 Sahrawi child soldiers kidnapped and deported to Cuba since 1982 for ideological indoctrination and military training, while their parents are still victims of blackmail and torture.

Unfortunately, these child soldiers are now joining extremist groups in the Sahara, they deplored.

The letter was signed by Jacques Saada, president of the Unified Sephardic Community of Quebec, Avraham Elarar, president of the Sephardic Federation of Canada, Katherine Tokes, CEO of Tokes Consulting Montreal, Simon Keylassi, president of the Moroccan Jewish community of Toronto, Faouzi Metouilli, president of the Moroccan Association of Toronto, Abdelghani Dades, president of the Association Mémoires et Dialogue/Montreal, Abdessamad Afsi, president of the Association of the House of Morocco in Vancouver, Abdeladim Sabr, president of the Moroccan Society of Alberta and Abdelkader Filali, CEO and Founder of Polisens Ottawa.

MAP 03 March 2021