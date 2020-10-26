Chad's Minister of Foreign Affairs: Chad does not Have Any Relationship with So-called SADR Since 2006

The Republic of Chad does not have any relationship with the so-called "SADR" since the Chadian government decided, in March 2006, to withdraw its recognition of this entity, said Monday in Rabat, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Chadians Abroad, Amine Abba Siddick.

Speaking at a press briefing following a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, Chad's FM stressed that regarding this dispute that was poisoning the work of the African Union, his country has defended the principle that the settlement of the conflict over the Sahara must be done exclusively within the framework of the United Nations.

Abba Siddick reaffirmed the position of his country, as expressed by Chad's President Idriss Déby Itno before the UN General Assembly, by defending the idea that this conflict must be resolved through an exclusively UN political process.

He also welcomed Morocco's impartial positions. "Thanks to the determination of HM King Mohammed VI and President Idriss Déby Itno, the two brotherly and friendly countries share common views on security issues in Africa," said the Chadian minister, who is visiting Morocco for the first time since his appointment last July.

The Chadian official also noted that his country "has taken note of the Moroccan autonomy proposal and welcomes Morocco's serious and credible efforts to move forward towards a settlement of the Sahara issue."

MAP 26 October 2020