Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee of Hungarian National Assembly Commends Morocco's Autonomy Plan

Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Hungarian National Assembly, Zsolt Nemeth, welcomed on Tuesday in Rabat the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco to find a definitive solution to the Sahara dispute.

In a statement to the press following his talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, Nemeth praised "the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco, which will help stabilize the Mediterranean and resolve the conflict in the Sahara".

He welcomed the United States' support for this autonomy plan.

With regard to cooperation between Rabat and Budapest, Nemeth pointed out that the friendly relationship between the two countries is developed through two channels: the foreign ministries, on the one hand, and the parliaments, on the other, stressing that parliamentary diplomacy and cooperation between Moroccan and Hungarian legislative institutions are "fruitful".

He added that as part of this cooperation, Hungary has increased the number of scholarships awarded to Moroccan students to 165 per year.

He also welcomed the academic cooperation, which he described as "fruitful", expressing his wish to deepen economic, social and cultural cooperation between Rabat and Budapest.

(MAP 06.06.2023)