Chefchaouen: Sougna Wildfire 'Under Control', Nearly 1,100 ha of Vegetation Ravaged

Wildfires which broke out this weekend in the "Sougna" forest, located between the communes of Tanakoub and Derdara (province of Chefchaouen), are "under control", after having ravaged nearly 1,100 hectares of vegetation, the head of the National Center for Forest Climate Risk Management, Fouad Assali, said Wednesday.



"The fire, which broke out at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Sougna forest is currently under control," Assali told MAP, noting that the intervention teams will remain on the scene to fully control the fire.



The burnt area is estimated at about 1,100 hectares, he pointed out.



Some 520 elements from Water and Forests Department, Civil Protection, Auxiliary Forces, Royal Armed Forces and Royal Gendarmerie, as well as local authorities were mobilized to contain the fire, with the support of ground technical means, four "Canadair" planes from the Royal Air Forces and four Turbo trush planes from the Royal Gendarmerie.

MAP 18 August 2021