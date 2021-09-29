Chile: President of Chamber of Deputies Welcomes Morocco's Commitment to Climate Action

The President of the Chilean Chamber of Deputies Diego Alfredo Paulsen Kehr welcomed, Tuesday, the commitment of Morocco to climate action and to safeguard the planet's resources.

Speaking on the sidelines of a collective exhibition of Moroccan and Latin American artists, Paulsen Kehr said that this initiative is key to raising awareness among the general public of the challenges of climate change.

The president of the Chamber also welcomed the initiative, organized by the Moroccan Embassy, and held in the premises of the legislative institution in Valparaíso (116 km northwest of Santiago), and which reflects "the commitment to which both countries (Morocco and Chile) have adhered to the promotion of renewable energy and sustainable development."

For his part, Miguel Angel Calisto, member of the Chile-Morocco friendship group in the Chamber of Deputies, said that Morocco is a valuable partner for Chile, stressing "the support and solidarity that the Kingdom has always shown to Chile in international forums."

MAP 28 September 2021