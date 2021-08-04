CNDP Takes up Issue Relating to Allegations of Presumed Privacy Invasion on Telephone Devices

The National Commission for Personal Data Protection (CNDP) announced, on Wednesday, that it is taking up the subject relating to allegations of presumed actions of intrusion and invasion of privacy on telephone devices.

"Following the publication, by several media outlets in the international press, of allegations of presumed intrusion and invasion of privacy on telephone devices, while making direct accusations against public authorities and national institutions, the CNDP announces that it is taking up the matter," the Commission said in a press release.

The CNDP will examine the various allegations put forward by the said media outlets, will assess the content and the well-founded nature of the arguments underlying them and will measure their impact on the relationship of trust of Moroccan citizens and residents in the national and international digital ecosystem, added the same source.

ssion to work to respect, in accordance with the Kingdom's international commitments, the provisions of Law 09-08 relating to the protection of individuals with regard to the processing of personal data, its implementing decree and the related uses, and the right to privacy protection guaranteed by article 24 of the Constitution.

MAP 04 August 2021