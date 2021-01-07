Commander of US Marine Forces in Europe and Africa Conducts Virtual Meeting with Royal Moroccan Navy Inspector

Major General Michael Langley, commander of the US Marine Corps Forces in Europe and Africa, had a telephone conversation on Wednesday with Admiral Mostafa El-Alami, Inspector of the Royal Moroccan Navy.

According to a statement from the US Embassy to Morocco, Langley thanked El-Alami for Morocco's continued commitment to regional maritime security, particularly during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The two parties discussed the many successful military-to-military engagements in the past few years between US Marines and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces to include: the training of Moroccan Special Operations Forces, the Humanitarian Mine Action program to develop Moroccan explosive ordnance disposal technicians and instructors, and major exercises like "African Lion," which have regularly included US Marine Corps participation.

They also affirmed the importance of the mutually beneficial US-Morocco partnership and their unwavering dedication to the strong relationship between the US Marine Corps and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, the statement added.

The two parties discussed new opportunities to partner with the Royal Navy by expanding combined training opportunities and by improving interoperability.

Both parties pledged to seek new opportunities for cooperation and to support regional stability by strengthening the professionalism and capabilities of the region’s naval and amphibious forces.

The two parties highlighted the value of forums like the Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium-Africa (NILS-A), a multinational, Africa-focused symposium scheduled for later this year, designed to bring together partner nations with marine forces and naval infantries to develop interoperability and crisis response capabilities, and foster relationships that will improve Africa’s maritime domain security, the statement concluded.

