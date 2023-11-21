Compact With Africa: Govt. Head Holds Talks with Dutch PM

Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch held, here Monday, talks with Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, on the sidelines of his participation in the G20 Summit on investment "Compact With Africa".

During this meeting, attended by Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah, both parties welcomed the "distinguished partnership" between the two Kingdoms in various areas and examined the means to strengthen bilateral relations and address current and future common challenges.

This meeting was also an opportunity to examine “possible formulas to build concrete and more effective partnerships” in economy and trade.

MAP: 21 November 2023