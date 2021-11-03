COP26: Head of Government Holds Talks with Emirati Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch on Tuesday held talks with the Emirati minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan bin Ahmad Al Jaber, on the sidelines of the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26).



In a statement to the press following the meeting, the Emirati minister said that the two countries are working together to strengthen cooperation in the fields of energy, renewable energy and climate action.



He also expressed his "pride in the historical, strategic and fraternal ties that unite the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Morocco."



For his part, Akhannouch welcomed the role played by the United Arab Emirates in the energy transition worldwide, through its multiple investments in the field of renewable energy.



He also said that the speech of HM King Mohammed VI sent to the COP 26 is of major importance as it emphasizes the need to act, a step that Morocco has already taken by contributing to global climate action and implementing national measures that were adopted at the previous climate summits.



It is in this perspective that investments in many sectors in Morocco take into account the issue of sustainability, he pointed out.

MAP 02 November 2021