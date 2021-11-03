COP26: Morocco Plays 'Key Role' in Promoting Regional Stability - UK Minister

Morocco plays a "key role" in promoting regional stability, UK Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa, James Cleverly, said on Tuesday.



"Yesterday I met the new Moroccan head of government, Mr. Aziz Akhannouch at the COP26 World Leaders Summit," the British minister tweeted. "We discussed Morocco's key role in promoting regional stability and the wealth of opportunities to deepen our bilateral relations."



In a second tweet, he sent "a big thank you" to the Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali, for the Moroccan government's commitment to the 1.5°C target.



Morocco is represented at the COP26 summit, held in Glasgow, by a delegation led by Akhannouch and composed of Mohamed Sadiki, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water Bodies and Forests, and Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development.



This crucial summit is an opportunity to present the ambitious policies and strategies that Morocco has successfully undertaken, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI.



It is also an occasion to consolidate the foundations of sustainable development, encourage the energy transition and support clean technologies, as part of strengthening Morocco's effective contribution to international efforts in this field, in accordance with its international obligations.

MAP 02 November 2021