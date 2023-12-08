COP28: Education Minister Holds Talks with Emirati Peer

These talks, held at the Emirati Ministry of Education Pavilion during COP28, offered an opportunity for both ministers to go over various aspects of bilateral cooperation in education and sports.

During the meeting, the two ministers agreed to lay the foundation for an exchange of experiences in different areas, particularly focusing on improving the quality of education and evaluating learning in both private and public educational institutions.

They also delved into discussions about collaboration in technology and the utilization of artificial intelligence in education and training. Both ministers expressed their keenness to develop and exchange knowledge related to the education sector and to coordinate their participation in extracurricular sports activities.

Additionally, the Moroccan Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports held talks with representatives from the Emirati Alef Group, known for its digital platform aimed at improving learning. In these discussions, both parties agreed to expand cooperation between the group and the Moroccan ministry.

Following this meeting, Benmoussa visited the pavilion of the Emirati Ministry of Education, where he familiarized himself with its various components, as it highlighted the crucial role of the education sector and institutions in raising awareness among young people about climate challenges.