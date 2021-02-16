Coronavirus: 121 New Cases and 1,707,091 People Vaccinated

A total of 121 new cases of coronavirus infection and 697 recoveries have been recorded in the past 24 hours in Morocco, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday, adding that 1,707,091 people were vaccinated to date.

The new figure brings to 478,595 the total number of contaminations since the first case reported last March and to 459,549 that of recovered people, i.e. a recovery rate of 96%, the ministry said in its daily report on the Covid-19 situation.

The total number of deaths rose to 8,491, with 14 new cases recorded in 24 hours, a case fatality rate of 1.8%.

The deaths were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (6), the eastern region (3), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (2), Fez-Meknès (1), Guélmim-Oued Noun (1) and Drâa-Tafilalet (1).

The new cases of infection have been identified in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (31), the eastern region (29), Rabat-Sale-Kénitra (27), Souss-Massa (13), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (12), Fez-Meknes (3), Marrakech-Safi (2), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (2), Guélmim-Oued Noun (1) and Drâa-Tafilalet (1).

The number of active cases stands at 10,555, while the severe or critical cases are 467, of which 41 are placed under intubation.

MAP 15 February 2021