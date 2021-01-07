Covid-19: 1,597 New Confirmed Cases and 1,825 Recoveries in 24 Hours

A total of 1,597 new cases of coronavirus infection and 1,825 recoveries have been recorded in the past 24 hours in Morocco, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

The new figure brings to 448,678 the total number of contaminations since the first case reported last March, and to 420,569 that of fully recovered people, a recovery rate of 93.7%, the ministry said in its daily report on the Covid-19 situation.

The total number of deaths rose to 7,645, with 27 deaths recorded in 24 hours, a case fatality rate of 1.7%.

These deaths were recorded in the regions of Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (7), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (5), Casablanca-Settat (4), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (4), Marrakech-Safi (2), Fez-Meknes (2), Draâ-Tafilalet (2) and the eastern region (1).

The new cases were detected in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (548), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (356), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (246), Marrakech-Safi (101), Souss-Massa (92), the eastern region (68), Fez-Meknès (62), Drâa-Tafilalet (41), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (29), Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (25), Guelmim-Oued Noun (16) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (13).

The number of excluded cases rose to 4,111,076, after 16,781 new negative tests, while the active cases reached the number of 20,469.

Regarding severe or critical cases, there are 1,100, including 75 placed under intubation.

