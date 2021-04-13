Covid-19: 175 New Cases, Over 4.48 Mln People Vaccinated

A total of 175 new COVID-19 cases have been reported and 271 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours in Morocco, the health ministry said on Monday.

A total of 4,486,628 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far (1st Dose), while 4,148,610 people have received the second dose of the vaccine, the ministry said in its daily update.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the outbreak of the virus rises to 502,277 while the number of recoveries increases to 488,632 which corresponds to a recovery rate of 97.3%.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 8,909 with 9 new cases recorded over the past day, i.e. a fatality rate of 1.8%.

The fatalities were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (3), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (1), Marrakech-Safi (1), the Oriental (2), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (1) and Draa-Tafilalet (1).

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (112), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (26), Marrakech-Safi (15), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (5), Souss-Massa (4), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (4), Fez-Meknes (3), the Oriental (2), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (2), Draa-Tafilalet (1) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (1).

The number of active cases stands at 4,736 including 424 in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.

MAP 12 avril 2021