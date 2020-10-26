Covid-19: 2,264 New Confirmed Cases and 2,727 Recoveries in 24 Hours

Two thousand two hundred and sixty-four (2,264) new cases of coronavirus infection and 2,727 recoveries have been recorded in Morocco in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

The new figure brings to 199,745 the total number of contaminations since the first case reported on March 2 and to 165,922 that of fully recovered people, i.e. a recovery rate of 83.1%, the ministry said in its daily Covid-19 report.

The number of deaths rose to 3,373 with 72 new cases recorded in 24 hours, a case fatality rate of 1.7%.

These deaths are distributed between the regions of Casablanca-Settat (23), the eastern region (11), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (9), Marrakech-Safi (6), Fez-Meknes (7), Souss-Massa (7), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (5), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (3) and Draâ-Tafilalet (1).

New cases of contamination were detected in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (880), the eastern region (376), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (325), Marrakech-Safi (194), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (175), Fez-Meknes (86), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (83), Souss-Massa (82), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (42), Draâ-Tafilalet (20) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1).

The number of excluded cases stands at 3,018,133, after 18,097 new negative tests.

The active cases have reached a total of 30,450, while the severe or critical cases are 764, of which 56 are intubated. The occupancy rate of the intensive care beds for Covid-19 is 33.25%.

The cumulative incidence rate is 550/100,000 inhabitants, against a 24-hour incidence established at 6.2/100,000 inhabitants.

MAP 26 October 2020