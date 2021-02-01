Covid-19: 466 New Cases and 532 Recoveries in 24 Hours

A total of 466 new cases of coronavirus infection and 532 recoveries have been recorded in the last 24 hours in Morocco, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

The new figure brings to 471,157 the total number of contaminations since the first case reported last March, and to 449,160 that of fully recovered people, i.e. a recovery rate of 95.3%, the ministry said in its daily report on the Covid-19 situation.

The total number of deaths rose to 8,275, with 16 new cases identified in 24 hours, a case fatality rate of 1.8%, according to the same source.

These deaths were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (9), Marrakech-Safi (2), Guelmim-Oued Noun (2), Souss-Massa (1), Béni-Mellal Khénifra (1), and the eastern region (1).

The new cases were detected in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (144), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (87), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (76), the eastern region (55), Souss-Massa (44) Marrakech-Safi (22), Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (14), Fez-Meknès (7), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (5), Guelmim-Oued Noun (5), Drâa-Tafilalet (4) and Béni-Mellal Khénifra (3).

The number of active cases stands at 13,722 while 53 cases are placed under intubation, according to the ministry, which added that the occupancy rate of the Covid-19 intensive care beds is 22.6%.

MAP 31 January 2021