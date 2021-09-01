Covid-19: 4,899 New Cases, More Than 14.7 Million Fully Vaccinated People

A total of 4,899 new cases of coronavirus infection (Covid-19) and 5,813 recoveries have been recorded in Morocco in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.



The number of people who got the first shot is 18,539,073, while that of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) amounts to 14,780,868, the ministry said in its daily report on the Covid-19 epidemiological situation.



The new figure brings to 860,948 the total number of contaminations since the first case reported in Morocco in March 2020. The number of people who have recovered has risen to 793,607, a recovery rate of 92.2%.



The new contaminations were identified in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (1.931), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (613), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (535), the eastern region (415), Fez-Meknès (376), Marrakech-Safi (356), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (174), Drâa-Tafilalet (160), Souss-Massa (116), Laâyoune-Sakia-El Hamra (85), Guelmim-Oued Noun (80) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (58).



As for deaths, their total number rose to 12,649 (fatality rate of 1.5%), with 109 new cases recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (25), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (21), Marrakech-Safi (15), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (12), Souss-Massa (6), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (7), Fez-Meknès (7), the eastern region (6), Drâa-Tafilalet (4), Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (4) and Gulemim-Oued Noun (2).



The number of active cases is 54,692, while severe or critical cases reached 2,397, of which 58 are placed under intubation.

MAP 31 August 2021