Covid-19: 5,391 New Confirmed Cases and 5,757 Recoveries in 24 Hours

Five thousand three hundred and ninety-one (5,391) new cases of coronavirus infection and 5,757 recoveries have been recorded in the last 24 hours in Morocco, the ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

The new figure brings to 306,995 the total number of contaminations, since the first case reported on March 2, and to 253,351 that of fully recovered people, that is a recovery rate of 82.5%, the ministry said in its daily Covid-19 report.

The number of deaths rose to 5,013, with 81 new cases recorded in 24 hours, a case fatality rate of 1.6%.

These deaths are distributed between the regions of Casablanca-Settat (19), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (13), Souss-Massa (12), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (9), Marrakech-Safi (8), Fez-Meknes (8), the eastern region (5), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (5), Guelmim-Oued Noun (1) and Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (1).

The new cases were detected in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (1,706), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (948), Souss-Massa (656), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (486), the eastern region (462), Marrakech-Safi (356), Guelmim-Oued Noun (200), Draâ-Tafilalet (155), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (133), Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (131), Fez-Meknès (129) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahad (29).

The number of excluded cases amounts to 3,404,049, after 17,428 new negative tests, while the active cases reached the number of 48,631.

Concerning severe or critical cases, there are 1,040, including 90 placed under intubation. The occupancy rate of the Covid-19 intensive care beds is 38%.

MAP18 November 2020