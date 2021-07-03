COVID-19: 844 New Cases, Over 9.1 Mln People Fully Vaccinated

Morocco has confirmed 844 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, while 540 patients have recovered, the ministry of Health said on Friday.

The number of people vaccinated to date (1st dose) has reached 10,059,937 while 9,159,495 people have been fully vaccinated (1st and second dose), the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 532,994 while the number of recoveries increased to 518,641 which corresponds to a recovery rate of 97.3%.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths rises to 9,307, with nine new cases recorded in the past day in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (3), Marrakech-Safi (2), Rabat-Salé (1), Souss-Massa (1), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (1) and Fez-Meknes (1).

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (382), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (144), Marrakech-Safi (114), Souss-Massa (84), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (46), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (16), Fez-Meknes (15), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (14), Daraa-Tafilalet (12), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (9) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (8).

The number of active cases has reached 5,046 including 247 in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.

MAP 02 July 2021