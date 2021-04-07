Covid-19: Ban on Night Movements Nationwide from 8 PM to 6 AM As of Ramadan 1st Day (Govt. Statement)

The government has decided to ban night movements nationwide from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., starting from the 1st day of Ramadan, except for special cases, with the maintenance of the various preventive measures announced earlier.

A government statement said Wednesday that this decision comes on the basis of the recommendations of the Scientific and Technical Commission about the need to continue implementing the necessary measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), mainly with the appearance of new variants in the country.

It is also part of the strengthening of precautionary measures taken to preserve the health of citizens. It takes into account the high mobility that characterizes the Moroccan social fabric during Ramadan and emanates from the concern that this blessed month takes place in appropriate health conditions, commensurate with its great religious symbolism, according to the statement.

The government lauds the spirit of responsibility and the strong support of citizens in respecting the various preventive measures adopted since the announcement of the state of health emergency in the Kingdom, urging everyone to continue the efforts made, ensure to take all necessary precautions and respect the measures taken, with the aim of preserving the important achievements made by Morocco in the fight against this pandemic.

MAP 07 avril 2021