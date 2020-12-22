Covid-19: Government Announces Additional Precautionary Measures as of Dec. 23 for Three Weeks

Pursuant to the recommendations of the Scientific and Technical Commission concerning the need to strengthen the procedures of the State of health emergency and to maintain the necessary measures and procedures to fight against the coronavirus (Covid-19), the Government has decided to take, as of Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 9:00 p.m. the following precautionary measures, for a period of three weeks:

In a statement on Monday the government stresses that these measures involve:

1- Closure of restaurants, coffee shops, shops and supermarkets at 8:00 p.m.;

2- Night curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. nationwide, except in special cases;

3- Prohibition of public or private parties and gatherings;

4- Total closure of restaurants in Casablanca, Marrakech, Agadir and Tangier for a period of three weeks.

All the precautionary measures previously announced will be maintained, the press release concludes.

MAP 21 December 2020