Covid 19: Government Extends for One Week Preventive Measures Adopted on Dec. 23

The government has decided to extend for a week the preventive measures adopted on December 23 to fight against coronavirus, as of January 13 at 9 p.m.

In a press release, the government said the decision follows the evolution of the epidemiological situation worldwide and the appearance of new variants of the virus in neighboring countries. It also follows the recommendations of the Scientific and Technical Commission concerning the need to strengthen the procedures of the State of health emergency and to maintain the necessary measures and procedures to fight against the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The government stresses that these measures involve:

1- Closure of restaurants, coffee shops, shops and supermarkets at 8:00 p.m.;

2- Night curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. nationwide, except in special cases;

3- Prohibition of public or private parties and gatherings;

All precautionary measures previously announced will be maintained, concludes the press release.

MAP 12 January 2021