Covid-19: Morocco Records 5,214 New Cases, 3,946 Recoveries over Past 24 Hours

Morocco has recorded 5,214 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the past 24 hours while 3,946 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period, the ministry of health said on Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rises to 265,165 while the number of cured people increases to 216,851, the ministry pointed out in its daily update, adding that the recovery rate has reached 81.8%.

A total of 69 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the past day, taking the death toll to 4,425, the source pointed out, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.7%.

MAP 10 November 2020