COVID-19: Over 1,54 Mln People Receive 3rd Dose (Health Ministry)

A total of 1,547,974 people have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, said Tuesday the Ministry of Health.



A total of 24,336,032 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Morocco, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 22,310,662, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin



According to the same source, 159 new COVID-19 cases and 197 recoveries were recorded in Morocco over the past 24 hours.



The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus stands at 947,310 while recoveries rise to 929,127, i.e. a recovery rate of 98%.



The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (83), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (49), Eastern Region (07),Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (05), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (05), Marrakech-Safi (04), Fez-Meknes (04), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (01) and Souss-Massa (01).



As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 14.726 (fatality rate of 1.6%) with 5 new deaths reported over the past 24 hours in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (03) and Casablanca-Settat (02).



The number of active cases stands at 3,757, including 145 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 09 November 2021