Covid-19: Over 9 Mln People Vaccinated in Morocco

The number of people who have received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in Morocco has reached 9,072,565, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday, specifying that 5,840,597 people are fully vaccinated (1st and 2nd doses).

Regarding the daily count of the epidemiological situation, the Ministry reported 346 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus and 360 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The new infections bring the total number of confirmed cases to 520,769 since March 2020, while the number of recovered people has risen to 508,570, representing a recovery rate of 97.7%.

Fatalities due to Covid-19 amounted to 9,169 cases, after 4 new deaths recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (3) and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, i.e. a case fatality rate of 1.8%.

The new cases were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (176), Souss-Massa (33), Marrakech-Safi (32), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (28), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (27), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (10), Draa-Tafilalet (8), Guelmim-Oued Noun (8), Fez-Meknes (8), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (7), the Eastern region (7) and Beni Mellal-Khenifra (2).

Active cases numbered 3,030, while severe or critical cases stood at 208, including 6 people who are being treated by intubation and 108 by non-invasive ventilation.

MAP 04 June 2021