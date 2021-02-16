Covid-19: Precautionary Measures Adopted on Jan. 13 Extended By Two Weeks (Government)

The government has decided to extend by two weeks, starting Tuesday, February 16 at 9 p.m., the precautionary measures adopted on January 13 to fight the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

A government press release said that this decision is taken on the basis of the recommendations by the Scientific and Technical Commission concerning the need to maintain the necessary measures to fight the coronavirus.

This extension also follows the evolution of this pandemic on a global level after the appearance of new strains of the virus, the statement said, adding that it is part of the ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the epidemic and limit its negative repercussions.

MAP 15 February 2021