Covid-19 Reproduction Rate Drops to 0.92

The reproduction rate (R0) of the Covid-19 has fallen slightly over the past two weeks to reach 0.92 last Sunday, said Tuesday in Rabat an official from the Ministry of Health.

Presenting the bimonthly report on the epidemiological situation, the head of the communicable diseases division at the epidemiology and disease control department at the health ministry, Abdelkrim Meziane Belfkih, underlined that the weekly epidemiological curve relating to Covid-19 in Morocco saw a drop until December 6.

This downward trend was indeed observed in the region of the Oriental (-25%), Draa-Tafilalet (-22%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (-21%), Casablanca-Settat (-14%), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (-5%), Marrakech-Safi (-5%), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (-2%) and Fez-Meknes (-1%).

On the other hand, the weekly epidemiological curve has increased in the regions of Beni Mellal-Khenifra (+17%) and Souss-Massa (+ 8%), he noted, stressing that the curve of death posted a decrease of 3/6% over the past two weeks.

Morocco is on the verge of carrying out 4 million PCR screening tests, thus placing itself in the 2nd place at the continental level and 36st globally in this area.

Globally, the number of positive cases stands at 67,493,598 people until December 9, i.e. a cumulative incidence rate of 886 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths stood at 1,543,629, with a fatality rate of 2.3%, he added, noting that the number of cured people rose to 46,689,337 individuals, or a recovery rate of 69.2%.

In the same regard, the official insisted on the importance of respecting preventive health measures which are likely to limit the spread of the virus, in particular the wearing of protective masks, regular hand washing, physical distancing and use of the Wiqaytna application.

MAP 08 December 2020