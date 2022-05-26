COVID-19: State of Health Emergency Extended Till June 30, 2022

The Government Council, convened on Thursday, under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, decided to extend the duration of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory until June 30, 2022, to continue to ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of measures taken by public authorities to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Government Council adopted the draft decree No. 2.22.375 extending the duration of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory, presented by Minister of Interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, said Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas at a press briefing after the Council's meeting.



This project aims to extend the duration of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory, from Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 6 p.m. until Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 6 p.m., said the Minister.

MAP 26 mai 2022