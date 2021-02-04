Covid-19: State of Health Emergency Extended Until March 10, 2021

The government Council, held Thursday in Rabat, has decided to extend the state of health emergency across the national territory until March 10, 2021, as part of efforts aimed at curbing the spread of the pandemic of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Governing Council examined and approved the draft decree n° 2.21.69 extending the period of validity of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory to counter the spread of Covid-19, said Saaid Amzazi, Government Spokesperson, in a statement read during a press briefing held at the end of the Government Council.

This text is meant to allow the public authorities to continue guaranteeing the effectiveness of the measures taken within the framework of the fight against the pandemic linked to Covid-19, said Amzazi.

MAP 04 February 2021