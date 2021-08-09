Covid-19: Students Aged 20 and Over Urged To Be vaccinated Starting Monday (Ministry)

The Ministry of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research urged, on Saturday, all students and trainees in vocational training aged 20 and over to get vaccinated starting Monday.

"Following the announcement by the Department of Health of the extension of vaccination to the age group of 20 years and over and to ensure that the next academic year takes place under optimal conditions of safety for all, the ministry calls on all the students and trainees in vocational training to go, as of Monday, to the nearest vaccination center to benefit from the first dose without condition linked to the place of residence", it said in a statement.

The ministry also called on students and educational and administrative staff to continue complying with the preventive measures put in place by the health authorities, in order to contribute to the collective mobilization to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

MAP 07 August 2021