Covid-19: True to His Commitment to People, HM the King Launches Africa's First Vaccination Campaign (Argentinian News Agency)

True to his commitment to the Moroccan people, HM King Mohammed VI has launched Africa's first vaccination campaign, Argentina's Total News Agency wrote.

In an article by Adalberto Agozino, the agency pointed out that the Sovereign "received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, setting an example and giving confidence at the start of the national vaccination campaign which aims to immunize 80% of Moroccans".

The Argentine media recalled that "to respond to the need to protect its population, Morocco has acquired 66 million doses of vaccines produced by the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm".

So far, the Kingdom has received 2 million doses of AstraZeneca and 500,000 of Sinopharm, which is more than enough to start the vaccination campaign, the same source said.

Thanks to the proactive vision and the actions carried out at the right moment by HM the King, Morocco becomes the first country in Africa and one of the first in the world, to initiate a free of charge, mass vaccination of its population, added the agency.

MAP 30 January 2021