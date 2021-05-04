Covid-19: Two Cases of India Covid-19 Variant Reported in Casablanca (Ministry)

Two confirmed cases of infection with the Indian variant of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) have been reported in Casablanca, the ministry of Health announced.

"As part of the national strategy of monitoring and response to infection by the coronavirus, the ministry of Health informs that the epidemiological surveillance system and the management system of contacts and outbreaks have reported, in Casablanca, two confirmed cases of infection with the Indian variant of the new coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly according to the scientific community," said Monday the ministry in a statement.

The first case was recorded in a person from abroad and the second in one of his contacts, a foreigner residing in Morocco, said the ministry, noting that the infection with the new variant was confirmed by the national center for scientific and technical research in Rabat, a member of the national coalition of genome surveillance laboratories.

The ministry says that the two cases and all their contact persons have been taken care of in accordance with international and national protocols in force, with reinforced sanitary isolation measures, to address the potential risks of spreading this strain.

In parallel with investigations and measures to prevent the spread of this strain in Morocco, the ministry stressed that it will continue to inform the national public opinion of all developments in the situation.

The ministry of Health urged citizens to continue to respect the rules of precaution and to adhere with patriotism and responsibility to the preventive measures taken by the Kingdom.

MAP 03 mai 2021