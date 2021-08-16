Covid-19 Vaccination Extended to Youth Aged 18 Years and Older

The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday the expansion of the anti-Covid-19 vaccination operation for young people aged 18 and over.



In a press release, the Ministry recalls the lifting of home restrictions and the opening of vaccination centers every day of the week until 8 p.m.



The Ministry urges citizens belonging to the targeted categories to continue their adherence to this major national project, in order to progress towards herd immunity, stressing the need to continue to comply with preventive measures during and after the vaccination operation.

MAP 14 August 2021